Karnataka HC allows BMRCL to axe, translocate 248 trees

The high court on Thursday allowed the application filed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to proceed in relation to felling/translocation of trees along the Metro line between Dooravani Nagar and Kempapura cross. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale allowed the application observing that the project serves a larger public interest.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Dattatraya T Devare, an environmentalist who had sought directions for setting up of a committee to oversee that the tree officers and the tree authority carry out their functions and duties in accordance with the provisions of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976 and the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Rules 1977.

The BMRCL had sought permission to clear the trees along the route. The tree officer passed an order on January 18, 2023 permitting to cut 203 trees while recommending translocation of 45 trees and to retain 14 trees.

The petitioner submitted that BMRCL was required to undertake compensatory plantation nearest to the project area as far as possible. It was also contended that an agency like GKVK was also not approached about the utility of Miyawaki method for compensatory plantation.

The BMRCL informed the court that Miyawaki method was only an alternative method available as there is no sufficient open area near the project site. Since the city area has expanded, the agency was left with no choice but to undertake compensatory plantation work at the nearest possible area. It was further submitted that the BMRCL is making all possible efforts to take appropriate steps to strike a balance between the development activity in the form of metro project and preservation of environment and ecological aspects.