Karnataka HC reaches out to state over antigen tests

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday sought the state government’s assistance to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at the court premises to allow witnesses and accused (on bail) to enter the courts.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka issued the direction while hearing a suo motu petition on conducting court proceedings during the pandemic.

The bench asked the state government to explore the possibility of deputing mobile testing units outside the courts to carry out the tests.

As per the SOP issued by the court, recording of witnesses will be allowed in 55 taluk courts from September 28. The physical hearing will resume in the remaining courts in a phased and restricted manner in two batches — from October 5 and October 12.