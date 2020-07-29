Karnataka: HC seeks deadlines for desilting lakes, removing bunds

The Karnataka High Court directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to submit an outer limit for completing the desilting work and subsequently removing the bunds constructed at Bellandur and Vartur lakes.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was on Tuesday hearing the public interest petition litigation filed by Geetha Misra on the construction of large bunds inside the two lakes.

In the previous hearings, the bench had directed the BDA to inform the committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the construction of the bunds.

On Tuesday, the bench observed that the BDA has misled the court by stating that the committee appointed by the NGT will look into it.

"You have misled the court saying the committee will look into the matter. The chairman of the committee Justice N Santosh Hegde, former judge of the Supreme Court, has stated that the term of the committee has ended on March 31, 2020,’’ the bench observed.

The counsel for the BDA submitted that the bunds would be removed after completing the desilting process.

"We want an outer limit. The third respondent (BDA) must submit a reasonable outer limit for completing the work of desilting and also set out an outer limit for removing the temporary bunds,’’ the bench directed.

The matter has been posted to August 18.