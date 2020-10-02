Karnataka HC to hear PIL plea against BBMP work on faulty tender

The High Court of Karnataka has admitted a petition that urges it to direct the BBMP not to issue further work orders on a faulty tender to collect and transport solid waste.

The BBMP Pourakarmika Arogya Gangmangala Sangha contended that issuing work order would be contrary to the Committee Board Resolution to reconsider the tender. It also deprives reservation to SCs and STs as per the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered issuing of notices on the PIL petition. The petition stated that the BBMP had called for a tender in January 2019 for primary collection of segregated waste and transportation from 198 wards. The petitioners had then moved the high court contending that the reservation to SCs and STs as mentioned in KTPP Act was not followed in the tender.

The petitioner stated that the BBMP revalidated the same tender despite the High Court order. It stated that the Committee Board Resolution on June 25, 2020 decided to call for a fresh tender for all the 198 wards. It had also resolved to restrict either five wards or two sub-divisions for a bidder to avoid appointing a single service provider for collection and transportation of waste.

The petition contended that work orders were issued to some bidders based on the earlier tender despite the board resolution. Such orders not only violate the provisions of the KTPP Act with regard to reservation, but also violates the high court order, the petition said. The work orders were issued on August 6.

The petition also stated that the structure and size of the wards will be substantially altered by the delimitation process.