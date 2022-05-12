Karnataka High Court issues notice on plea for probe into govt recruitment

The High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the state government and others in response to a petition seeking a probe into the recruitment of 33 Assistant Professors at the state-run Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. The petition is filed by Dr Meenakshi Parthasarathy, a professor at the Institute.

The petitioner, who earlier served at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), was transferred and permanently absorbed in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Research Institute by an order dated March 8, 2019. This was pursuant an option provided by the state government. The petitioner contended that the absorption was permanent in nature as per the communication. The petitioner stated that the scheme was subsequently upheld by the high court and stated that legitimate expectations of similarly placed assistant professors had to be considered before the government undertook a recruitment process.

However, on May 4 and 5, 2022 the state government passed fresh orders withdrawing its earlier order dated March 8, 2019. The petitioner claimed that this was done without there being any resolution, meeting or issuing any show-cause notice. The withdrawal of earlier transfer and permanent absorption was done in haste with the only intention to appoint 33 Assistant Professors, the petition claimed.

The petition alleged that there is big money that has changed hands in the process of recruitment of 33 posts requires thorough investigation. The petition has sought for investigation either by the CBI or any other investigating agency consisting of non-Karnataka cadre officers in the process of recruitment.

The vacation bench presided over by Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav has also passed an interim order directing the authorities to continue the services of Dr Meenakshi Parthasarathy at the said institute till further orders.