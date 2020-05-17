Karnataka High Court staff to resume work on May 18

Karnataka High Court staff to resume work on May 18

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2020, 00:53 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 01:02 ist
File photo

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday directed all its employees to resume work on May 18. 

Rajendra Badamikar, Registrar General of High Court issued a circular on Saturday. As per the circular, all the officials belonging to Group-A and Group-B along with Group-C and Group-D must report to work.

The officials belonging to Group-C have been directed to work on a rotation basis of 50 per cent. All the employees need to undergo medical screening at the health clinic on the premises of the High Court and must adhere to all the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

