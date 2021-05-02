Karnataka man with lung infection dies as oxygen runs out during hospital wait

A shortage of medical oxygen and an inordinate delay in hospitalisation spelled doom for 58-year-old Mohammed Aslam, from Harohalli near Kanakapura on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru, who suffered from a lung infection.

"We could have saved him had the hospital admitted him as soon as we reached Bengaluru," said Saddam Baig, one of his relatives. But a long wait at the hospital meant that the oxygen in the ambulance ran out, leading to his death, while his family scrambled to arrange a cylinder.

Complications for Aslam, who passed away on April 22, had started two days earlier. Due to severe breathing difficulties, he was breathing from an oxygen cylinder.

Though the family rushed him to a private hospital on Kanakapura Road, doctors there suggested that he be shifted to Bengaluru as his condition was critical and they had no facilities to treat such infections. He had tested negative for Covid-19 both in Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

Read: Create more oxygen beds: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tells private sector

"It took us two days to arrange a hospital bed in Bengaluru," Baig said. Finally, they were assured of a bed at a hospital run by a trust in Bengaluru.

Wait at the hospital

The family immediately booked an ambulance equipped with an oxygen cylinder and wheeled him to the hospital. "Hospital authorities had asked us to reach by 3 pm. When we did, they asked us to wait another hour," he said.

It is at this point that the situation of the businessman-farmer deteriorated. Depleting oxygen levels in the ambulance cylinder left him gasping for breath. Desperate attempts to find another cylinder turned futile.

With Aslam's condition worsening further, the family rushed him to KIMS Hospital, where he breathed his last before doctors could attend to him.

"If not for the complications involved in admitting him to hospital, my uncle could have been still alive," Baig said.