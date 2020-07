More than 20 police stations, including law and order and traffic, were sealed from Saturday morning to Sunday evening as policemen at these stations tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, some of the cops attached to Bagalur, Malleswaram police station, KG Halli traffic police station, Cottonpet and Commercial Sreet police stations tested positive. All these police stations and surrounding areas have been fumigated and the stations have been sealed down.