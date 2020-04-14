Karnataka police helpline to reunite families in emergencies

People wishing to be with their loves during emergencies such as the death of a close relative, childbirth or other medical emergencies can get passes from the police but will have to arrange their own transport.

The Karnataka police have launched a statewide helpline to help people be with their loved ones during times of joy and sorrow. The initiative comes after the police saw several media posts that showed people's exasperation at not being able to attend funerals of their loved ones, share the joy of childbirth or attend to medical emergencies.

Speaking to this newspaper, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood said people stranded in different parts of the state want to join their loved ones.

While people assumed the lockdown would end on April 14, there are indications that it would be extended until the end of this month.

Travel requests

The DG&IGP said that there had been requests for inter-district and inter-state travel from people wishing to attend funerals or medical emergencies, especially in Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"Births and deaths are an important stage of life. While the local police stations were doing it within the city, we have now opened this helpline to help these stranded people to unite with the families in far-off places on humanitarian grounds,” Sood told DH.

People with such emergencies can contact the helpline (080-2294-2300/2400/2500) to get the curfew passes. They will have to arrange their own transport, said the state police chief.