Karnataka removes institutional quarantine for TN, Delhi returnees

Eleven days after issuing a new SOP to confine people from Delhi and Tamil Nadu to three days of institutional quarantine, the state government has amended its order to strike institutional quarantine for people from these states.

The older order, dated June 15, also restricted Tamil Nadu and Delhi returnees to 11 days of home quarantine following their period of institutional quarantine.

However, the new order, which was issued on June 26, stipulates that people coming from all other states, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu shall only be placed in 14 days of home quarantine.

The order, which was signed by N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, maintains a period of seven days institutional quarantine for people coming from Maharashtra, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

The order also states that the change to the SOP stems from the fact that the “quarantine surveillance has been further augmented through the application of technology and increase in the number of surveillance teams.”

The new order adds that all “other conditions” specified in the previous order, dated June 15, continue to be in force until further orders. This includes special quarantine norms for business travelers, transit travelers, and special category travelers and mandatory registration on the Seva Sindhu portal.