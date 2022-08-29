Karnataka Waqf Board moves SC against use of Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Karnataka Waqf Board has approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order which allowed celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru.

The top court agreed to list the plea for hearing on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the body, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat for urgent hearing.

He said the issue concerned the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. The High Court allowed the government to consider applications for permission to perform Ganesh Chaturthi there. This will create "religious tensions" as Muslims have been performing their rituals over there for the last six decades, he said.

Read | Ganesh festival at Idgah: Will decide soon, says Bommai

Sibal further contended, "unnecessary tensions would be created if the matter is not heard on Tuesday."

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, allowed his plea for urgent hearing and posted the matter for consideration on Tuesday, August 30.

A division bench of the High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The direction came on an appeal by the state government challenging the order of status quo passed by the single judge on Thursday. The single judge bench had directed the parties to use the land only as a playground and for offering prayers for Muslims on Ramzan and Bakrid.

The state government claimed there was a dispute with regard to title of the land of Idgah Maidan. Applications were made for permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31.