Karnataka Women Writers’ Association awards ceremony on July 23

The Karnataka Women Writers’ Association will host a felicitation programme on Sunday to give away the annual memorial awards.
Jnanpith award winner and Kannada writer Dr Chandrashekar Kambar will inaugurate the event.
The programme will take place at Nayana Sabhangana, JC Road at 3.30 pm.
