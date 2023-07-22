KWWA recognition awards ceremony on July 23

Karnataka Women Writers’ Association awards ceremony on July 23

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 03:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Women Writers’ Association will host a felicitation programme on Sunday to give away the annual memorial awards.

Jnanpith award winner and Kannada writer Dr Chandrashekar Kambar will inaugurate the event.

The programme will take place at Nayana Sabhangana, JC Road at 3.30 pm.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

