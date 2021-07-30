Karnataka's oldest girls’ school, Vani Vilas Institute, in serious disrepair

Vani Vilas Institute, the state’s oldest girls’ school, is in a state of derelict and needs urgent restoration.

Established in the erstwhile Mysore kingdom in 1868 during the reign of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the institute, located opposite Victoria Hospital in the KR Market area, has 500 girls from the weaker sections studying in high school and pre-university courses in the arts, science and commerce streams.

Although the building was upgraded along with the institute’s expansion, the current structure was probably built in 1917. It was named Vani Vilas Institute during Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s reign.

Yashaswini Sharma, urban historian and founding architect of Esthetique Architects, said the damaged roof has caused water leakage, vegetation growth and damp walls in the building. “Lack of maintenance has also harmed the structure,” she added.

“The compound wall is damaged and needs restoration. A thorough assessment will reveal the structural condition and extent of the damage.” The repairs are estimated to be Rs 6 crore. Yashaswini’s team is currently involved in restoring a British-era school in Malleswaram.

Given the school’s legacy, she is determined to restore it. “My aim is to make this school serve girls from low-income groups for years to come,” she said.

School principal Padmavati along with other teachers explained the problems to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, who visited the institute and said the school premises has the old-world charm that takes visitors back to a different era.

The school had visitors like Mahatma Gandhi (in 1927), Annie Besant and Jagadish Chandra Bose.

Perched amidst landmarks like Bengaluru Kote, Vani Vilas Hospital, Tipu Summer Palace and Kote Venkataramana Swamy temple, the institute was recently in the news when labourers unearthed stone carvings and a cannonball while digging for a new building.