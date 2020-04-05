State to conduct 80,000 coronavirus tests in 3 weeks

Karntaka to conduct 80,000 coronavirus tests in 3 weeks

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 01:18 ist
Representative image/iStock

The COVID-19 task force aims to conduct 80,000 throat swab and blood tests over the next three weeks.

According to Dr C N Manjunath, nodal officer for the task force, an order for 1 lakh anti-body test kits has been placed, and is expected to arrive on April 12.

"From January 20 to March 23, more than 1.2 lakh people arrived from international airports. Of these, we have kept 37,358 under observation," he said, adding that health officials and personnel in fever clinics and hospitals are being trained to conduct the tests.

"There is no necessity to obtain a clearance to test people with suspected infection. Only laboratories need to get permission to test their blood and throat swab samples." 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Comments (+)

