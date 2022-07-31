KCET: Document verification from Aug 5

Document verification for candidates who have cleared the KCET will start on August 5. The counselling is likely to be held in the first week of September. Both document verification and counselling will be held online, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.

“The entire process will be online this year and candidates have to just give their RD number to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Their revenue (caste/income) and academic documents will be verified online. They don’t need to come for physical verification,” Narayan said.

The candidates who come under various categories such as sports, specially-abled and so on should come to the KEA for physical verification of documents.

A majority of the toppers in KCET are from CBSE schools. Reacting to this, Narayan said, “More than coaching, it is individual-driven performance and we will take measures to improve results of state board colleges.”

In almost all the five streams, top positions were shared by students from Bengaluru and Udupi. In engineering, all nine toppers are from schools/colleges in Bengaluru. In veterinary sciences, seven are from Bengaluru and two Udupi. Under BPharma, seven are from Bengaluru, two from Udupi. One from Tumakuru, one from Mangaluru, five from Bengaluru and two from Udupi bagged ranks under BSc (agri).