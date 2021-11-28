KEA allots 61,000 undergrad engineering seats in first round

KEA allots 61K undergrad engineering seats in round 1

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 28 2021, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 04:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the results of the first-round seat allotment for undergraduate engineering courses through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021.

Out of around 67,000 seats on offer, 61,000 seats have been allotted. Keeping in mind the increase in the number of candidates eligible for admission this year, the number of allotments has also shot up considerably, according to officials at the KEA. 

Students who go for Choice 1 in the allotment should download the admission order between November 30 and December 2 between
11 am and 5.30 pm. They have to report to the college on or before December 3.

For more details, candidates can visit http://www.kea.kar.nic.in

