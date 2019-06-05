Keep general coaches clean: Angadi to officials

Stressing the need for cleanliness in the general compartments of trains, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Tuesday told officials to focus on the problems of the common man besides catering to the wealthy in reserved coaches.

The minister warned that action will be taken against officials for failing to keep the general coaches clean. “Most of the passengers in the general compartments are the poor and students. Those better off travel in air conditioned and second class coaches which get most of the attention. But we need cleanliness in general compartments too,” he said.

The minister, who travelled in Rani Chennamma Express from Hubballi to reach Bengaluru, said he interacted with passengers to understand issues. “I spoke to fellow passengers and discussed various issues they face during the journey. I observed that general coaches were not clean and it can’t be tolerated. I will work hard with my team to get all the issues fixed at the earliest,” he said.

Angadi said he will hold discussions with railway officials regarding issues related to the suburban rail project and assess the progress of works.