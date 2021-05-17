Khoday Group releases ayurvedic drug for Covid treatment

Bengaluru-based Khoday Group has come up with an ayurvedic immunity-boosting drug, which is already undergoing trials in different hospitals.

'ViraNorm' is currently being tested on about 250 Covid patients in Victoria and other hospitals. ViraNorm, developed in association with Althea DRF and Lifesciences, has completed the third stage of the trial.

ViraNorm was released on Saturday in the tablet form by Khoday Group managing director Swamy Khoday in the presence of Dr K G Padmanabhan and Dr Radhashyam Naik.

The drug mainly works by suppressing the growth of the virus. "It can be administered to asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. It helps in preventing the severity of the disease," Dr Padmanabhan said.

Covid patients under trial were divided into two groups of 125 each. Only one group was administered ViraNorm. "We found that those who received the drug recovered in a better way," he said.