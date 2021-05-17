Khoday releases ayurvedic drug for Covid treatment

Khoday Group releases ayurvedic drug for Covid treatment

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 02:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bengaluru-based Khoday Group has come up with an ayurvedic immunity-boosting drug, which is already undergoing trials in different hospitals.

'ViraNorm' is currently being tested on about 250 Covid patients in Victoria and other hospitals. ViraNorm, developed in association with Althea DRF and Lifesciences, has completed the third stage of the trial.

ViraNorm was released on Saturday in the tablet form by Khoday Group managing director Swamy Khoday in the presence of Dr K G Padmanabhan and Dr Radhashyam Naik.

The drug mainly works by suppressing the growth of the virus. "It can be administered to asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. It helps in preventing the severity of the disease," Dr Padmanabhan said.

Covid patients under trial were divided into two groups of 125 each. Only one group was administered ViraNorm. "We found that those who received the drug recovered in a better way," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Ayurveda

What's Brewing

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

 