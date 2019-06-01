KIA crash: Ambulance driver arrested

An ambulance driver was arrested on Friday in connection with an accident on international airport road that killed five members of a family on May 27.

The ambulance driver, Channabasappa, who was admitted to Victoria Hospital with injuries after the accident in Kogilu Cross, was arrested on his discharge and was produced before a local court. He has been remanded in judicial custody till June 3, said a senior police officer.

On May 27, Channabasappa was heading from Devanahalli to the city between 1 and 2 am when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The speeding vehicle jumped with the median and toppled following which it collided with a Wagon-R coming in the opposite lane.

Five members of a family, including a four-year-old, hailing from West Bengal, who were returning from the international airport, died in the horrific crash.

The other deceased were: Deepankar Dey (46), his wife Swagata Chaudhury (42) Sujaya (45), and their mother Jayathi (65).

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case and have booked Channabasappa.