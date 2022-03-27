KIA deploys AI-powered solution to screen foreign travellers for communicable diseases  

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has deployed enhanced screening solutions to screen foreign travellers for communicable diseases.

The solution combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) with chest X-rays capable of delivering results within nanoseconds.

Called 'CHOCO’, the technology has jointly been introduced by the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) in collaboration with Chennai-based Corporeal Health Solutions (CHS). The company said this is for the first time the solution has been deployed for screening in an airport in Asia.

IRIA’s president Dr Pushparaj Bhatele inaugurated the new screening facility at KIA on Friday.

"The method is so accurate that even potential abnormalities that may not have been detected beyond a clinical setting are instantly traced under this mechanism," said an official from IRIA.

Before the launch, the technology was tested for four weeks at KIA in collaboration with BIAL. "More than 1,500 passengers volunteered for the screening. The entire procedure took less than five minutes per passenger, thereby making it a convenient method providing a queue-free environment at airports. Also, the results were accurate and promising, detecting communicable diseases even in asymptomatic patients. The radiation exposure was also found to be minimal," the company officials said.

Dr Mona Bhatia, coordinator of the AI committee at IRIA, said, “CHOCO's enhanced screening solution will inspire ports around the world to deploy it."

Dr (Major) Vimal Raj, imaging diagnostic adviser at CHS, added, “Multiple trials across the country have shown exemplary results, and our pilot study has become a valuable case study that proves the product’s viability."

