KIA reconnects Bengaluru to 14 global destinations

A mix of international repatriation flights, Vande Bharat mission schedules, and ‘Air Bubble’ programmes has now enabled the Kempegowda International Airport to reconnect Bengaluru to 14 international destinations through 13 airlines.

Among the destinations connected directly from the KIA include Abu Dhabi (Etihad, GoAir and Air India Express), Amsterdam (KLM Royal Dutch), Dubai (Emirates, IndiGo, GoAir, Air India Express and Vistara), Doha (IndiGo and Qatar Airways), Frankfurt (Lufthansa) and Kuwait (Air India and IndiGo).

The list also includes Kuala Lumpur (Air India Express, Malaysian Airlines), London (Air India, British Airways), Muscat (Air India Express), Narita-Tokyo (Air India), Paris (KLM Royal Dutch), Riyadh (IndiGo) and Singapore (Air India Express). The KIA will also connect to San Francisco via Kochi (Air India).

An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement between two countries where airlines from both countries can operate international flights with a set of regulations and restrictions. By the terms of this arrangement, flights will be allowed to operate until August 31, 2020. Currently, seven airlines are operating air bubble flights to and from the KIA.

Passengers can get updated information on the arrival and departure protocols on https://www.bengaluruairport.com/travellers/passenger-services/faqs-at-b...) Travellers must verify all information with their respective airlines for updates on government policies, travel guidelines and eligibility, a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said.

Eligible passengers

The KIA portal has detailed information on the eligibility criteria for air bubble flights. For instance, here is a list of passengers eligible for inbound flights to the United States: Stranded Indian nationals, all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding US passports, and foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated June 30, 2020.

To board outbound flights to the US from India, the passenger could be any Indian national holding any type of valid US visa. “The airline must ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the US with the particular visa category before the issuance of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian passenger.”

US citizens, legal permanent residents and foreign nationals holding valid US visas, besides seamen of foreign nationalities/holding Indian passports, subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping, are also eligible to board outbound flights to the US.