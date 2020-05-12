KIA voted best regional airport at World Airport Awards

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, has been voted by customers as the Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia for the third time in four years at the 2020 World Airport Awards.

The awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the six-month survey period. The survey evaluated the customer experience across the airport service and product key performance indicators — from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

The awards are considered significant accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. Regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, the awards assess customer service and facilities across over 550 airports.

The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input.

“At a time like this, when our industry is facing such challenges, this award has rejuvenated the morale of the team at the airport,” said Hari Marar, managing director and chief executive officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).