KIA's Main Access Road to be closed from June 10

The 1.4-km Main Access Road to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) leading to the terminals will be closed for widening from June 10. All traffic inside KIA premises will be diverted to the new six-lane South Access Road.

In two years, the Main Access Road (MAR) from the Trumpet Flyover to the passenger terminals will be widened from the existing four lanes to 10 (five on each side). The widening is part of the airport's ongoing infrastructure development.

The new South Access Road (SAR) has six lanes (three on each side) and runs parallel to the MAR. Currently, the MAR is flanked by landscaping, most of which will be removed as part of the transplantation programme. A total of 7,095 trees and shrubs will be shifted in phases.

New route

Vehicles heading to the airport from the Trumpet Interchange will have to turn right at the first roundabout to enter the SAR, leading to the terminal.



Vehicles leaving the airport from the departure gates will follow the existing exit path from the terminal and head towards P6 parking to reach the SAR. Cabs, buses and private personal vehicles returning from the arrival gates will continue using the existing route towards SAR.

The MAR is expected to reopen in early 2021, according to KIA's operator, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Second cargo road

To manage the increasing cargo traffic, a secondary road leading to the Cargo Terminals will be widened to four lanes later this year. The Trumpet interchange, too be will be expanded – from the existing three to five lanes, on either side – without causing any disruptions to traffic movement, says BIAL.

The sharp rise in passenger volumes and cargo transportation has triggered a rapid surge in the vehicular movement at KIA. The trend will increase as the passenger volumes are expected to grow at an intense pace in the coming years.

Already the third busiest airport in India, KIA recorded over 33.1 million passengers per annum in the financial year 2018-19. This accounted for a growth of 23.8% over the previous year. To cater to this high growth, BIAL has invested Rs. 13,000 crore to construct a Terminal 2, second runway and other associated projects.