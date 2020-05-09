Kick-starting businesses won’t be easy, say traders

Despite the government’s intent to kick-start economic activities after 45 days, stricter social distancing guidelines and the general lack of confidence among shoppers would hurt the businesses, traders felt.

Even if businesses open, it would be a while before they begin to pick up business, said Suhail Yusuff, secretary, Brigade Shops and Establishments Association. “People are skeptical about getting out,” he said, predicting that shops may not do more than 10% business for a month. “They are worried about their safety and the safety of their loved ones. Uncertainty of the future is also prompting people to save up. So, they will avoid unnecessary expenses."

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Mohammed Nazim, director of the Bangalore Commercial Association, wondered if people would even come out to shop. “Of course, social distancing will be practised. But who will shop and how will they get to the shops without transport?” he asked.

He said Commercial Street has several entry points and following social distancing or controlling the number of people entering the hub would be impossible. “Unlike Brigade Road, which has a few points of entry, Commercial Street has seven or eight. It would be impossible to man them all,” he said.

Since Commercial Street is home to over 300 shops, it would end up handling 1,800 people, even if it functions at 50% capacity (at the rate of six people per shop). Yusuff said shop owners should brace for losses for a few months.

Irrespective of the slow business, they must pay electricity bills and rent. “Landlords are not bothered about gains and losses; they want their rent. As of now, they are unlikely to offer any concessions. Whether they would waive the rent would depend on the landlord,” he said.

Ten of the 120 shops on Brigade Road have closed and ten more are preparing to shut permanently. “The average rent in this area is around Rs 2.5 lakh per unit. Business was slowing down, but having to close the shops had pushed many over the edge. Many are shut because landlords are refusing to reduce the rent.” A few landlords in Commercial Street have allowed some relaxation in rent. But traders still have to deal with serious issues like staff salary.