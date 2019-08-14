Kids can use this comic book to handle exam stress

In their quest to teach students to have fun with exams, a group of mental health professionals has ditched the academic model and embraced entertainment.

Indeed, the comic book they produced informs children how to deal with stress during exams and things like managing time.

The Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare has launched the book on studies and exams in the ‘Learn and Laugh Series’ under the Fortis School Mental Health Program.

Part of the comic series—Laugh and Learn with Dr Parikh, the book packages serious information like studying method, preparation and handling exam stress with a healthy dose of plain-spun humour.

The series is conceptualised by Dr Samir Parikh, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences and his team members — Kamna Chibber, Divya Jain and Mimansa Singh.

With a series of funny interactions, the main characters Addy and Anayka address the concerns students have on exams and suggest the life skills to tackle them effectively.

In the context of studies and exams, the conversations offer insights into enabling positive messages, inculcating skills and building resilience.

“Children, their parents and teachers are stressed about exams. It’s important that everyone views studies and exams in the right context,” said Dr Samir Parikh, director of the department.

“We’ve been working with schools and interacting with children. We had discussions on what to do before exams like sleep and other issues,” Dr Parikh

said.

While the comic book on exams is the first one, the team would use the same model to address other areas affecting the social and emotional wellbeing of students.