Kids’ lit fest set to put young readers in spotlight

Children with a taste for the written word and exciting discussions on topics ranging from digital brains to superheroes are in for a treat with the two-day Neev Literature Festival, opening on Friday.

Book launches, workshops, storytelling sessions and literary discussions promise to keep the children engaged at the third edition of the festival that brings together authors, illustrators and academicians from home and abroad.

Centred around the theme of taking children's literature seriously, the festival will host a curated exhibition of over 1,000 titles, besides presenting the 'Neev Book Award' for picture books, emerging readers, junior readers and young adults. Leading by example, the jury for the award would consult the children while deciding the winner.

The panel discussion titled 'Kashmir Stories' will be the highlight of the festival, exploring the idea of building a conversation on the troubled state using literature. Possible panellists at the session would be Paro Anand, Devika Rangachari, Mamta Nainy and Rasil Ahuja.

In all, 67 Indian and international authors will take part in the festival, in its third edition. The illustrious list has such names as Devdutt Pattnaik, Ameen Haque and Aditi De.

Discussions at the festival will also revolve around digital brain Vs the text brain, impact of languages on children, besides the oft discussed subjects like visual communication Vs text.

The festival will reflect on how history's missing stories impact children's world view, the complexities of teaching and writing history in India, the ongoing debate on why history should be captured only through books and the need to have a dialogue around environment and sustainability.

A session on the kind of superheroes the modern generation is looking for is certain to captivate young audiences. "The lasting gift for children is the insatiable thirst for books and lifelong learning," said Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, former director and CEO of Lupin.

She said the festival is an annual event at the Neev Academy to celebrate books that spark the joy of reading. "It’ll bring together everyone involved with children and children’s literature," Kavita said.