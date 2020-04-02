Kidwai asking patients to put off hospital visits

The director of Kidwai Memorial Institute is warning patients not to visit the hospital unless there is an emergency.

The reason for his concern is because many of them have low immunity levels and would quite possibly succumb to the Covid-19 disease that is sweeping the city and world at large.

Writing a letter, Dr C Ramachandra, director of Kidwai, made it clear that contracting coronavirus would be life-threatening. “More so, in patients receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the immunity will still be compromised,” he said.

Urging patients to postpone non-emergency procedures, Dr Ramachandra said delaying chemotherapy and radiotherapy for one or two weeks should not harm patients and they should visit the hospital only if their doctors insist that they must do so.

“Those developing breathing difficulty, bleeding, abdominal distension, difficulty in swallowing and severe pain should visit hospitals and get examined by doctors,” he said.

Footfall at the hospital may have fallen by 90%, but it still received about 4,000 to 5,000 people a day, including the hospital staff. Hospitals across the city have begun offering telemedicine consultations. At the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), doctors are calling patients for follow-ups.

While those needing specific medicines can buy it from their pharmacies, others can consult over the phone and continue their medication. Doctors at private hospitals are asking patients to share blood tests and other reports via email and are offering teleconsultations.