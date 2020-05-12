Kin protests after hospital delays handing over woman's body

A private hospital in Jayanagar allegedly refused to hand over the body of a woman who died after complaining of breathing problems until it got the results of her COVID-19 test.

The 47-year-old woman from Byrasandra was admitted to a nearby hospital on Saturday after she complained of gastric and breathing problems. On Sunday, doctors referred her to another hospital in Jayanagar, which refused to admit her, citing the breathing problems. She died in the ambulance.

When her family sought to take the body, the hospital refused to hand it over and asked them to wait for the results of her throat sample. The hospital suspected she had died of COVID-19. The family protested the delay and called the police. Doctors apologised but still insisted on the test. While the family chose not to file a complaint, Jayanagar police have asked the hospital for an explanation.