Koramangala accident victims suffered severe injuries

Koramangala accident victims suffered severe injuries resulting in haemorrhage

The hospital authorities have handed over the reports to the police

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 01 2021, 04:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 04:14 ist
A speeding Audi Q3 lost control, climbing onto the footpath before hitting a Punjab National Bank branch building. Credit: DH Photo

It was an unforgettable Tuesday morning at St John’s Hospital.

“Around 3 am, seven people, all young males and females, were brought dead to our emergency ward. The autopsies were conducted after police personnel identified the bodies,” a hospital staffer said.

“All the victims sustained blunt force trauma (injury by forceful impact, fall or physical attack with a dull object) injuries to the abdomen, chest cavities and ribs, and haemorrhaged. The multiple injuries and trauma may have caused death instantaneously. The hands and legs of three victims were severed,” another staffer said.

Also read: MLA's son among 7 killed in major accident in Bengaluru's Koramangala

The hospital authorities have handed over the reports to the police.

Former minister and KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy visited the hospital and handed over the body of Karunaa Sagar, son of Hosur MLA Y Prakash, to his family members. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Accident
Karnataka
India

What's Brewing

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 