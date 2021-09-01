Koramangala accident victims suffered severe injuries resulting in haemorrhage

It was an unforgettable Tuesday morning at St John’s Hospital.

“Around 3 am, seven people, all young males and females, were brought dead to our emergency ward. The autopsies were conducted after police personnel identified the bodies,” a hospital staffer said.

“All the victims sustained blunt force trauma (injury by forceful impact, fall or physical attack with a dull object) injuries to the abdomen, chest cavities and ribs, and haemorrhaged. The multiple injuries and trauma may have caused death instantaneously. The hands and legs of three victims were severed,” another staffer said.

The hospital authorities have handed over the reports to the police.

Former minister and KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy visited the hospital and handed over the body of Karunaa Sagar, son of Hosur MLA Y Prakash, to his family members.