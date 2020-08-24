KR Market expected to reopen by August-end

Mayor M Goutam Kumar on Sunday said the state government may permit the reopening of KR Market by the end of August. After inspecting the market, Kumar directed officials to regularly spray disinfectant at the premises and asked them to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Kalasipalyam Market and KR Market have been sealed since March 24, except for 12 days in June when traders were allowed to operate. But they were asked to shut shop after the city saw a spike in the number of Covid cases.

The mayor also instructed the BWSSB chief engineer (west) and other officials to complete the drainage work near KR Market at the earliest and maintain cleanliness in the premises.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Smart City Project: Mayor upset over lack of safety steps

The mayor also flagged the lack of safety measures at construction sites under the Bengaluru Smart City Project.

The mayor along with Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan inspected the TenderSURE works under Smart City plan.

According to Kumar, the contractors have not installed barricades at the construction sites and no precautionary steps are in place, as per the policy.

"People are complaining about the lack of safety measures. There are also complaints about dust at these sites. Despite many directions to following necessary measures, officials working on the Smart City projects have not paid any attention," the mayor said.