KRIDL won’t get Palike civil works

As complaints grow over works executed by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL), the BBMP will stop allotting works to the agency.

After the Lokayukta’s report on KRIDL’s shoddy work execution, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai vowed action against those responsible.

Answering a question by Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council K Govindraj, Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said several tenders allotted to KRIDL had been cancelled after he became the chief minister.

“We will take special care to ensure that the ongoing works taken up by KRIDL are of good quality. In the coming days, we will take measures to ensure that all works in Bengaluru are taken up by the BBMP only,” he said.

MLC S Ravi pointed to a recent Lokayukta report stating that 114 of 126 works executed by KRIDL were substandard.

“KRIDL should be blacklisted and those responsible should be arrested,” he demanded.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would probe projects handed over to KRIDL. “We will act against everyone responsible for the wrongdoing,” he said.

Data tabled by the Chief Minister revealed that KRIDL got 12,569 works worth Rs 6,536 crore inside the BBMP jurisdiction in the last five years. While 11,808 of those works had been completed, the remaining projects are at various stages of completion.

