Kritagnya Awards to honour Covid warriors, unsung heroes

Kauvery Hospital has launched a programme called Kritagnya to honour those who served society during the pandemic.

It will felicitate healthcare staff from different city hospitals, besides giving scholarships to the children of healthcare workers who died during the call of duty, jobs to eligible graduates from bereaved families and innovation awards to hospitals in clinical and non-clinical categories. People who helped with the last rites of Covid victims and people with disabilities who contributed to society will also be honoured.

The inaugural awards ceremony will be held on Saturday.

"This is a small attempt to thank the healthcare community for their services and sacrifices. It is our way of giving back to society which has faced some of the darkest hours,” said Dr Vijayabaskaran, Chairman, Organising Committee, Kritagnya, and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital.