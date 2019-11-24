KSRTC buses from Bengaluru to Sabarimala introduced

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 24 2019, 15:48pm ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2019, 15:48pm ist
The KSRTC is introducing new Rajahamsa and Volvo services from Bengaluru to Pampa (Sabarimala) next month. (DH Image)

The KSRTC is introducing new Rajahamsa and Volvo services from Bengaluru to Pampa (Sabarimala) next month.

The Rajahamsha bus will depart from the Shanthinagar bus station at 1 pm and reach Sabarimala at 8.15 am the next day. In the return direction, it will depart from Sabarimala at 5 pm and reach Bengaluru at noon the next day.

The Volvo bus will depart from Shanthinagar at 2 pm and arrive at Sabarimala at 6.45 am the next day. In the return direction, it will depart from Sabarimala at 6 pm and reach Bengaluru at 9.45 am. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sabarimala
Bengaluru
Kerala
Comments (+)
 