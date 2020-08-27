KSRTC unveils ‘Sthree Toilet’ at Kempegowda bus station

The state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday unveiled "Sthree Toilet" by converting a scrap bus at the Kempegowda Bus Station.

The unique toilet was funded by the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) as part of their CSR initiative. The facility, built at the cost of Rs 12 lakh, has three Indian and two Western toilets. Besides, it also has sanitary napkin machines and incinerator.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport minister Laxman Savadi inaugurated the new facility. The toilet makes use of self-generated power by harnessing solar energy. The bus has solar sensor lights, hand-washing facility, baby feeding place and baby diaper changing cabin. The KSRTC stated that cleanliness and ensuring basic infrastructure to women passengers at bus stations were its top priorities.