KSRTC unveils ‘Sthree Toilet’ at Kempegowda bus station

KSRTC unveils ‘Sthree Toilet’ at Kempegowda bus station

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 27 2020, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 04:09 ist

The state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday unveiled "Sthree Toilet" by converting a scrap bus at the Kempegowda Bus Station.

The unique toilet was funded by the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) as part of their CSR initiative. The facility, built at the cost of Rs 12 lakh, has three Indian and two Western toilets. Besides, it also has sanitary napkin machines and incinerator.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport minister Laxman Savadi inaugurated the new facility. The toilet makes use of self-generated power by harnessing solar energy. The bus has solar sensor lights, hand-washing facility, baby feeding place and baby diaper changing cabin. The KSRTC stated that cleanliness and ensuring basic infrastructure to women passengers at bus stations were its top priorities. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kempegowda Bus Station
KSRTC
Laxman Savadi

What's Brewing

How nations are going back to school -- or not

How nations are going back to school -- or not

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

 