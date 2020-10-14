KSRTC wins award for converting old buses to toilet, fever clinic

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) initiative to convert old buses into a women's toilet and mobile fever clinic has been recognised at the national level with the corporation winning the National Public Undertakings Award under the category "CSR for Social Development". Other transport corporations are likely to follow the model soon.

During a virtual award ceremony and conference, held today at Mumbai, Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Director of KSRTC, said, "Our staff is committed to being the Corona Warriors in the Covid-19 situation, I would dedicate this award to the staff, especially the ones who have lost their precious lives and their family due to Covid.

This award is the result of our diligent work even though our transport corporation is undergoing in difficult situation. This award will encourage us to work further more towards social commitment" he said.

Both the "Sthree Toilet" and "Mobile fever clinics" have been built using the Corporation's unused buses. At this conference, the Managing Director exchanged information on the construction, cost, utilisation, and performance of these initiatives.