K'taka: Pay more for milk from today 

Milk prices are set to rise from Tuesday, leading to higher expenses for the public, including increased food prices at hotels.

On July 21, the Karnataka government hiked the milk price at Rs 3 per litre and on July 27, the state cabinet approved the decision.

Under the revised rates, one litre of milk will cost Rs 3 more. Similarly, the price of one kg of curd will be Rs 50, up from the previous Rs 47; and 200 ml of buttermilk will increase from Rs 8 to Rs 9.

Hoteliers, taking into account the significant rise in prices of essential commodities in the recent months, have also decided to revise their food prices.

Some hotels have already implemented the price revision, while many others will apply the changes from Tuesday. On average, the cost of all food items at hotels will increase by around 10%.

'Reasonable hike'

"Many hotels have already raised the prices of food items. A few others will increase it from Tuesday. On an average, cost of all food items will go up by 10%. Given the increasing prices of essential commodities, it is a reasonable hike," said PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association.