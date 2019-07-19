Kundalahalli residents in a fix over mushrooming shops

Rampant commercialisation of Kundalahalli, East Bengaluru, is worrying residents, who are now increasingly feeling its effects.

“The level of commercialisation on the main street is now reaching 100%. This has spread to the inner roads as well. A plethora of commercial establishments is mushrooming within this residential area. They have taken over the pavements,” said George Thomas, a resident from AECS Layout, who has stayed in the area for more than a decade.

However, BBMP officials said they have started issuing notices to illegal commercial establishments with fake or no trade licenses since February.

Meanwhile, residents are also concerned over other civic issues.

Garbage ‘bribe’

They said they have to pay “bribe” to garbage collectors to pick up the garbage from the area.

The branches of the trees that the Bescom pruned recently have been left on the roads and corners unattended, they complained.

Some residents also complained about the encroachment of stormwater drains, which are blocked due to the dumping of waste.

Meanwhile, BBMP officials claimed that they were working on desilting the drains and clearing the encroachments.

“There is a flagrant violation of building rules. Earlier, three-floor apartments were constructed on 30X40 sites. Now we have seven-storey apartments coming up on 50X80 sites. Sites which were intended for a single-family are now housing 20 to 30 families. Construction materials obstruct every road in this layout,” said Thomas.