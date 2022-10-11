Kundalahalli underpass fixed, but another road caves in

A day after the newly built service road near Kundalahalli underpass caved in, the BBMP fixed the damage on Monday and restored regular traffic. Nevertheless, the civic body drew flak from netizens for its shoddy work on the structure unveiled less than three months ago.

The BBMP said city-based RNS Infrastructure Ltd executed the underpass work. Part of the work was to asphalt the service road and shift the BWSSB water pipeline.

“The sinkhole appeared due to continuous water leakage. There is no damage to the stability of the underpass,” a BBMP official said.

The civic body wasted no time in laying the blame on the BWSSB’s doorstep, saying it did a poor job in shifting the pipeline. “We are not levying any penalty on the BWSSB because the contractor, who shifted the pipeline, had also built the underpass. The BBMP will not be spending any extra funds and the repair work is being taken up by the contractor at his own expense,” the civic body said.

While Palike officials were busy fixing the sinkhole, a similar road caving in was reported near National Public School in Kengeri Satellite town. The damage that happened on Sunday was also reportedly due to water seepage.