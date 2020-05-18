Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion about coronavirus lockdown 4.0

Conflicting orders from the state and the central governments regarding lockdown 4.0 have confused many who eagerly awaited for the two-month freeze to end on Monday.

Hopes were high of a swift end to the restrictions when the state government announced that the rules of lockdown 3.0 would continue only up to May 19, but late in the evening, the Union government issued guidelines offering relaxations to many facilities, resulting in confusion.

By Sunday evening, people had more questions about the resumption of bus and taxi services or the reopening of salons, as the Union government left the decision on such services to the states.

“After so much confusion, the state government says it would announce the new measures (on Monday),” Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru said.

“Why couldn’t the Centre issue fresh guidelines days before and allow the states to decide on the subjects in their domain? This would have helped us prepare better for Lockdown 4.0. Otherwise, the government will continue to take decisions based on the pressure put by influential groups like builders and liquor shop owners,” he added. He said the Centre’s last-minute announcements do not breed confidence in the public.

“If they are starting relaxations, they should communicate the risks. A comprehensive and intense awareness campaign is needed to help people understand the risks and feel confident so that they can take an active part in restarting the economy,” Alavilli said.

K Radhakrishna Holla, president of Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, said lakhs of people who depend on the public transport sector have suffered losses.

“Even though the government relaxed norms for inter-district travel in the third phase, the transport service providers incurred losses as their customers still face restrictions.

“The Centre should exempt taxes for the next three months and the state should extend benefits to the sector immediately,” Holla said.

On social media, many asked when salons and spas would open, lashing out at the government’s failure to clarify on such simple points.

Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, TaxiForSure and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, urged the BBMP and the state to help the drivers.

“The Rs 5,000 aid announced is too little and too late,” Pasha said. “Continuing the lockdown without helping our community resume operations will only worsen the crisis.”