Set up biodiversity parks along periphery of lakes: NGT

Lake pollution: NGT says Biodiversity parks should be set up along periphery of lakes

The Green Bench was hearing a number of petitions on restoration of Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes at Bengaluru

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 22:00 ist
Bellandur Lake. Credit: PTI file photo.

The National Green Tribunal, which is hearing matter related to restoration of Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes in Bengaluru, has said biodiversity parks should be set up along the periphery of the lakes, not within its boundary.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has said it has considered the submission made by Amicus Curiae Raj Panjwani.

"The BDA has wrongly understood that biodiversity parks are to be set up within the lake boundary. Such parks are to be set up along the periphery of the lake boundary," Panjwani made the submission.

"We are of the view that the observations of the Amicus may be duly considered by the monitoring Committee and appropriate action taken. We may consider the issues which may survive after the next report of the monitoring committee," the Bench said.

The Green Bench was hearing a number of petitions on restoration of Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes at Bengaluru, including preventing discharge and dumping of pollutants, removing encroachments from catchment area and other steps.

The Bench had earlier set up a Monitoring Committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Santosh Hegde to monitor the restoration works by various government agencies including Bengaluru Development Authority and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bellandur Lake
Varthur Lake
Bengaluru
biodiversity park
NGT

What's Brewing

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

 