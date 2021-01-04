Lake pollution: NGT says Biodiversity parks should be set up along periphery of lakes

The National Green Tribunal, which is hearing matter related to restoration of Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes in Bengaluru, has said biodiversity parks should be set up along the periphery of the lakes, not within its boundary.

The NGT Principal Bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has said it has considered the submission made by Amicus Curiae Raj Panjwani.

"The BDA has wrongly understood that biodiversity parks are to be set up within the lake boundary. Such parks are to be set up along the periphery of the lake boundary," Panjwani made the submission.

"We are of the view that the observations of the Amicus may be duly considered by the monitoring Committee and appropriate action taken. We may consider the issues which may survive after the next report of the monitoring committee," the Bench said.

The Green Bench was hearing a number of petitions on restoration of Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes at Bengaluru, including preventing discharge and dumping of pollutants, removing encroachments from catchment area and other steps.

The Bench had earlier set up a Monitoring Committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Santosh Hegde to monitor the restoration works by various government agencies including Bengaluru Development Authority and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike.