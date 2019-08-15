Lakes to tackle water crisis; augment supply

In a move highlighting lake conservation, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is planning to tap into the waterbodies to address the water crisis in the city.

The board will setup water treatment plants to treat lake water - a mixture of runoff rainwater as well as treated waste water from the sewage treatment plants. According to a top BWSSB official, this water can be used for non-potable water requirements.

BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath said the proposal was in the initial stage and will materialise after the rejuvenation of the lakes.

“First, we have to stop entry of (untreated) sewage and waste water into the lakes. After the lake is rejuvenated, water treatment plants (WTPs) will be setup to purify the lake water. We will have to make sure people use this treated water for non-potable purposes,” he said.

As per the plan, the chairman explained, there will be a dual piping water supply system for bulk users and apartment complexes. “The treated lake water can be stored in establishments where STPs and rainwater harvesting are mandatory, as such places will already have a storage tank,” he said.

As most city lakes are polluted, the BWSSB has come under pressure to maintain them by preventing entry of sewage, so that they can be turned into sources of water.

On a pilot basis, the BWSSB will soon select a comparatively less polluted lake. “We had zeroed in on the Yelahanka Lake, but found out that it’s still taking in sewage. So we are looking for another lake, where our STPs are working,” he added.