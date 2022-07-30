Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

After a two-year break, the Lalbagh flower show returns in its full glory this Independence Day with preparations underway in full swing ahead of its August 5 opening.

“At least 35,000 flowering pots have been readied. We have also invited Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, and members of their families for the inauguration on August 5. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the show,” said Kusuma G, Deputy Director of Horticulture (Lalbagh). This year’s flower show will celebrate the memories of Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar who departed last year.

Besides playing scenes from their movies, officials have also planned to open a replica of Dr Rajkumar’s ancestral home in Gajanur and Shakthi Dharma, the women’s rehabilitation and development centre founded by the Rajkumar family.

Kusuma said the department is also importing flowers. “Flowers will arrive from other countries. In India, we will receive flowers from places like Ooty and Hyderabad. We will portray the actors’ life journey and achievements,” she said.

The 212th edition of the flower show brings back the tradition of hosting the shows every Independence Day and Republic Day after the Covid-19 pandemic put a brake on them for two years. It will be open to the public from August 5 to 15.