Landfills to be set up via KRIDL

With the Bellahalli landfill to be shut down in 15 days, the BBMP is all set to set up landfills in Marenahalli and Mittaganahalli through the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) under the 4(G) exemption.

However, the move has drawn flak as it comes a few months after the Palike decided to handover all works under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s Nava Bengaluru flagship in 2018-19 and 2019-20 Budgets through KRIDL.

The government had awarded Rs 164 crore to the civic body to set up two landfills in Marenahalli of Yelahanka taluk (at the cost of Rs 120 cr) and Mittaganahalli of K R Puram taluk (at the cost of Rs 64 cr) as the Bellahalli landfill is set to reach it capacity.

In February, the BBMP had written to the Urban Development Department about the use of the funds for the projects and had sought permission for the project through the KRIDL through 4(G) exemption.

However, the then Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of UDD Mahendra Jain had objected that there was enough time to float tenders for the project.

But the BBMP officials snubbed Jain’s instructions and stuck to take up the work through the KRIDL citing that the emergency work to be taken up in identified locations.

However, the UDD has written to the BBMP asking reasons for emergency works to be taken up in the matter and has sought details.

An official from the BBMP told: “The 4(G) exemption for any projects can be taken up only during the natural disasters and mishaps, where the infrastructure needs to be provided immediately."

"But here, there was enough time to follow procedures, and the Palike wants to take up the work without floating tender, which is unacceptable,” he said.