Landlords shouldn't harass tenants: Top cop lists COVID-19 dos and don’ts

Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao has issued 20 instructions to his officers to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown. Fifteen instructions were issued on Sunday evening and another five on Monday evening. Rao praised his officers for their nonstop work.

Here’s the list of dos and don’ts:

1) Do not stop or trouble milk, newspaper, vegetable and cash vans

2) Paint squares or circles in front of vegetable shops, grocery stores, fruit stalls and pharmacies to mark social distancing. Don’t use chalk or rangoli

3) Open public relations sections in all police stations that should be headed by senior assistant sub-inspectors or head constables. If any issue is not resolved at the police station level, it should be immediately brought to the notice of the ACP or the DCP

4) Law and order and traffic police officers should work together and close roads with barricades to stop people from travelling unnecessarily

5) Seize all vehicles whose drivers do not have passes and there is no emergency. Keep the vehicles at police stations until the lockdown gets over. Book the drivers and film the seizure of the vehicles

6) Passes should be issued for essential services only. DCPs, ACPs and inspectors should direct lower-run officers to check the passes at the checkpoints

7) Do not use the baton (lathi). Be polite to people but if they don’t follow the instructions, take strict action

8) Work with BBMP officials and instruct PG digs owners to not trouble dwellers and provide them food. Landlords should not harass tenants for rent payments

9) There will be three shifts for police officers so that they get adequate rest. Presently, police officers are working 12-hour shifts. Every officer should be provided with face masks, sanitisers and food on time

10) People facing medical emergencies, such as dialysis, chemotherapy, cardiac procedures or any serious illness, should be picked up from homes in police cars and dropped off at hospitals

11) Ask people not to step out for morning and evening walks. Announce this in front of homes. If anyone steps out, send them back

12) The issues faced by the people from Bihar, Odisha, North East and other states should be addressed at the police station level. If needed, bring them to the notice of the ACP, DCP or the police commissioner

13) Sponsorers should be handled with care to make sure they don’t do social service for self-promotion on social media

14) Senior officers should provide masks and sanitisers to the family members of every police officer

15) Coordinate with BBMP officials to fumigate the police quarters and police stations

16) Media staff, state and central government and high court employees don’t need the curfew passes. They should be allowed to travel provided they show their ID

17) People having individual passes can travel on motorcycles

18) Migrant workers walking on national highways to leave the city should be taken to nearby convention centres where they will be served food and other essential items

19) People can walk their pets at nearby houses for a short time but nobody should be allowed to walk alone

20) Don’t argue with people stepping out. Deal with them patiently and educate them about the need to stay at home. Don’t book anyone for breaking traffic rules