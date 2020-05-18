Late-night summer showers hit city

Late-night downpour lashed Bengaluru on Sunday, with the western and southern parts receiving up to 18 mm of rainfall.

The overcast sky in the evening gave way to thundershowers around 10 pm in many parts of the city. Chamarajpet, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Kathriguppe, Bommaahalli, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Byatarayanapura and Yelahanka reported moderate rainfall.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the Doddaguguru station near Electronics City recorded 20 mm of rain. The BBMP said there was no complaint of tree fall or flooding.