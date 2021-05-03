Lawyers' body seeks Covid Care Centre at Vakilara Bhavana

The Advocates' Association Bangalore (AAB) has requested the state government to convert the Vakilara Bhavana building into a Covid care centre for treating infected lawyers and members of their family.

A virtual meeting organised by the AAB and chaired by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Abhay Shreeniwas Oka asked the government to inspect the premises and report whether it can provide the necessary infrastructure, including doctors and staff, at the Vakilara Bhavana which is located near the city civil court complex in central Bengaluru. It is the office of the Advocates' Association Bangalore.

Nodal officer

Meanwhile, as requested by the association and directed by the judges, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has appointed Dr Venkatesh the nodal officer to monitor and make arrangements for the treatment of Covid-positive lawyers and members of their family.

A P Ranganatha, president, AAB, said that the nodal officer should also follow up the hospitalisation and allotment of beds in case of emergencies.