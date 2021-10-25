Leafy vegetables get costlier in Bengaluru as rains damage crops

Heavy rainfall in South Interior Karnataka in the past few days has resulted in a sudden spike in the prices of leafy vegetables in markets in Bengaluru.

A bunch of coriander, a necessary ingredient in Indian dishes, is now retailing at Rs 45. Just last month, a bunch of coriander was selling for Rs 10-15 in the wholesale markets of Kalasipalya and KR Market. The retail price was Rs 20-25 prior to Dasara.

However, persistent rains in the last few days have caused a severe shortage, jacking up the retail price to Rs 45, said Iqbal Ahmed, a trader from KR Market.

The prices of other leafy vegetables such as spinach (Palak), amaranthus (Dantu), fenugreek leaves (Menthe), mint leaves and dill leaves (Sabbakki) have also gone up significantly due to the shortages caused by rains.

A bunch of all these vegetables is now retailing for no less than Rs 30-35, up from Rs 15-20. “Whatever could be saved in rains is being supplied to the market.

There is no other supply,” said Kumar, a trader at the Dasanapura APMC on the outskirts of Bengaluru.