Lecture on constitutional governance, public policy

The first chapter of the Dr K C Ramamurthy Endowment Lecture on 'Constitutional Governance and Public Policy from an Indian Perspective' was held at the CMRU School of Legal Studies in OMBR Layout in the city on Tuesday.
Attorney General of India Dr R Venkataramani was the chief guest, and delivered a lecture.
Dr K C Ramamurthy, a visionary educationist and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, has dedicated his life to public service and his contributions to the development of the state and nation are considered invaluable.
Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, Chancellor at CMR University, and K R Jayadeep, Pro-Chancellor, were also present.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks
Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration
Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months
Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son
Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'
Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'
Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time
Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism