Lecture on constitutional governance, public policy

Attorney General of India Dr R Venkataramani was the chief guest, and delivered a lecture

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 03:29 ist
Dr R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India, felicitates a student of CMRU School of Legal Studies. Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, CMR University Chancellor, was also present. Credit: Special Arrangement

The first chapter of the Dr K C Ramamurthy Endowment Lecture on 'Constitutional Governance and Public Policy from an Indian Perspective' was held at the CMRU School of Legal Studies in OMBR Layout in the city on Tuesday. 

Attorney General of India Dr R Venkataramani was the chief guest, and delivered a lecture. 

Dr K C Ramamurthy, a visionary educationist and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, has dedicated his life to public service and his contributions to the development of the state and nation are considered invaluable.

Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, Chancellor at CMR University, and K R Jayadeep, Pro-Chancellor, were also present.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

