Lessons learnt: Non-Covid patients dial doctors for help

When the pandemic struck Karnataka last year and Covid patients filled hospitals, non-Covid patient care was one of the biggest casualties. With most people unable to visit hospitals, their symptoms worsened.

A year later, non-Covid patients have learnt lessons from the painful experience.

As the second wave of Covid-19 batters the state, chronically ill and terminal patients are relying on tele-counselling to stay in regular touch with their doctors, seeking advice to manage their condition at home.

Dr. Manjunath Malige, Lead Consultant, Bariatric Endocrinology and Diabetes, Aster RV Hospital, said that there is an 80-95% increase in demand for teleconsultations compared to pre-pandemic levels because of the lockdown restrictions.

"When it comes to diabetics, most of our patients are middle-aged to elderly, and they have other co-morbidities like cardiac and kidney problems," said Dr Manjunath.

"These are the patients who are at a high risk of catching Covid and having complications from it. Such patients prefer teleconsultation."

Dr. Suhasini Inamdar, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhoood Hospital, echoed the same, saying "women are preferring video and teleconsultation".

"They understand the dangers of the pandemic for them and their babies. I have done 10-15 video consultations every day this month," she said.

According to Dr Ranjit Mohan, Consultant for Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, teleconsultation "prevents disruptions in regular treatments of patients who are suffering from chronic disorders and yet are unable to seek medical attention".

Cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said non-Covid patients are really suffering.

"Whether the mortality comes from Covid or non-Covid, the value of life remains the same. At least 30% of beds should be reserved for non-Covid. Some hospitals should be totally reserved for non-Covid care," he said.

At Jayadeva, as many as 110 cardiac patients are being treated in the ICU who are Covid- positive.

"Our ICU capacity is 150 only. Where to manage non-Covid ICU cases? This has adversely affected their care," Dr Manjunath said.