Let Modi, Shah show citizenship proof first, says MLA

Thousands of slogan-shouting citizens made a pitch to “save the Constitution and protect the nation” as they gathered at the Idgah Ground near Chamarajpet on Friday to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC.

Addressing the gathering comprising mostly students and youngsters, Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said that Muslims — who decided to live and die on this land during the Partition — strongly rejected the idea of a religion-based CAA to accept persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. “We can’t accept the law. Before seeking details about our forefathers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should show their documents of proof,” he said.

Khan refused to take the stage and spoke from among the crowd, asserting that Muslims need not worry about the CAA.

Citing West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala and other states that have decided not to accept the CAA, Khan said they will also make a representation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to implement the law in the state. He urged the youth to participate in more protests.

Referring to Modi’s statement in Tumakuru that those protesting against the Centre must instead condemn Pakistan for attacks on minorities there, Khan said we are Indians and we must think about this nation. “We have nothing to do with Pakistan.”

‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’

Freedom Fighter H S Doreswamy said that while Pakistan was carved out on the basis caste and religion, India is a democracy. Modi is trying to divide the nation on the basis of religion, he said. “He is trying to win the elections by targeting Muslims. We have to come together for a ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ campaign and unseat him,” he said.

Moulana Lateef Saheb said everyone will welcome persecuted minorities with open arms and provide them food and shelter, provided the CAA supports both Hindus and Muslims.

Moulvis, activists and political workers, including Congress youth leader Bhavya Narasimhamurthy, took part in the protest.